JOEY JORDISON - Drumeo Pays Tribute To Former SLIPKNOT Drummer On The First Anniversary Of His Death With Showcase Video

Late Slipknot drummer, Joey Jordison, passed away at the age of 46 on July 26, 2021. Drumeo paid tribute to Jordison on the first anniversary of his passing with a look back on his career.

Drumeo: "Joey Jordison was one of the most influential drummers in metal history. And he was arguably one of the top drummers of all time. As the founding sticksman of Slipknot, he inspired thousands of metalheads around the world to learn the drums. His insane skills, his showmanship, his masks, his gear…he was just cool.

In this video, Ash Pearson of Revocation talks about why Joey Jordison was, truly, number one."

Jordison's family released a video marking the first anniversary of his passing.

A message at the NathanJonasJordison.com website states in part:

"This is hard. Today marks one year since Joey left us. Our wounds from losing him are still very fresh. Our hearts are broken and the pain is constant. We will carry our scars forever. Today, we remember Joey, the musician, artist, jokester, son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

"To describe Joey as an inspiration is an understatement. His life was short, but his impact was significant. He made such a difference to so many people and his reach extended far beyond aspiring drummers and musicians. Joey met and worked with a lot of people throughout his career, including not only people in the entertainment industry, but people from all walks of life. He captivated everyone around him with his genius talent, charm and humor. If you had the fortune of meeting him, you remember how he made you feel. You wanted to be around him. His personality was infectious. He was kind and sensitive and had a way of making you feel important.

"We will forever miss his voice, his laugh, and goofy sense of humor. If you knew Joey, you remember the wise cracks, practical jokes, impromptu skits (that just HAD to be recorded), his amazing talent for quoting his favorite movies in their entirety and, of course, his ridiculous, made-up one-liners and catch phrases that were so contagious, they left anyone that spent more than five minutes with him spouting his silly non-sense randomly.

“Croooooows.” “Let’s deuce!” “I need THIS!” “Dragon!”

"Then, of course, there was the music. Joey lived in music and music lived in Joey. Joey had notes and chords playing in his head 24/7. When out in public, he would pick beats and rhythms out of his surroundings and just start singing. Or drumming. He had an innate ability to write songs on the spot. And, they were actually good songs. Catchy songs. The kind of songs that would get stuck in your head for days or wake you from a dead sleep in the middle of the night.

"These are the things we will miss the most."

Read more at NathanJonasJordison.com, and watch the video below: