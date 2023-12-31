JOEY JORDISON's Estate Suing SLIPKNOT For Allegedly Using His Death To Boost Sales

TMZ is reporting that the company running late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison's estate is suing the band, claiming it used Jordison's death in 2021 to boost sales for their 2022 album, The End, So Far.

The lawsuit claims the album wasn't selling as well following Joey's 2021 death, so band members Corey Taylor and Michael Shawn Crahan told fans the album was dedicated to Joey and the "realization that Jordison had passed away really 'crept in' while making" it. Additionally, the company claims Corey and Michael lied when they told fans they contacted Joey's family to express condolences in the wake of his death.

According to the suit, Joey and Slipknot subsequently agreed to return all of Joey's property, including his musical gear and equipment -- but the company claims that never happened, saying "at least 22 items" remain in the group's possession, including things like Joey's masks, his iconic Pearl drum set and his Adidas sneakers. The lawsuit says some of those items are part of the display in the band's traveling museum, known as Knotfest.

Read the complete TMZ report here.

Joey Jordison was the original drummer and co-founder of Slipknot, known as #1. He was also the guitarist and co-founder of the horror punk band Murderdolls featuring frontman Wednesday 13. He performed on Slipknot's first four studio albums and produced the 2005 live album, 9.0: Live.

On December 12th, 2013, Slipknot announced through their official website that Jordison had left the band, citing personal reasons for his departure. In response, Jordison released a statement insisting that he had in fact been fired from the band and stated that Slipknot "has been my life for the last 18 years, and I would never abandon it, or my fans."

Jordison would go on to launch projects including Scar The Martyr, Vimic and Sensaenum. He suffered from acute transverse myelitis, the symptoms of which surfaced in 2010 while touring with Murderdolls, but the disease was diagnosed long after. This progressed to the loss of the use of his left leg, but he recovered with the aid of medical help and physical therapy.

Jordison died in his sleep on July 26, 2021, at the age of 46, as stated by his family the next day.