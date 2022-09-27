JOEY VERA Unable To Perform On MERCYFUL FATE's North American Headline Tour; Replacement Announced

Heavy metal icons, Mercyful Fate, will launch their first North American headlining tour in over two decades on October 25 in Dallas, Texas. Joey Vera will be unable to perform on the tour. The bassist has issued the following message:

"My dear friends: As some of you have done the math and checked your calendars, you may have noticed that it appears as though I’ve scheduled myself to be on two tours at the same time this Fall. As most of you know, I have been promoting the tour with Armored Saint supporting WASP for almost a year now. A tour I committed to in 2021 and Never You Fret, I am standing by that commitment. No thanks to the results of Covid affecting nearly every aspect of the touring industry, touring schedules have since been cancelled and moved to different times in the year. And so, Mercyful Fate had received a touring opportunity recently that was impossible to turn down. Unfortunately, this schedule conflicts with my tour in the fall with Armored Saint. So, it pains me a great deal that I cannot be in two places at one time, because If I could, I most certainly would.

Over the past 3 months I have been welcomed into the Mercyful Fate family with open arms, and this includes all of the fans. I have made new lifelong friends and have had the most amazing time this summer performing with these great musicians onstage and of course for you, the fans. These Mercyful Fate shows have been some of the most incredible gigs I’ve ever been a part of. Ever. I have been asked to be a full member in the Mercyful Fate band for touring and recording their next record, and I have accepted. However, I regretfully have to sit out this upcoming Fall Tour in the USA and S. America.

Since the show must go on, I hope you will welcome my stand-in bassist for the fall tour Becky Baldwin Bass, with your open arms, who also plans to play the Mercy music with honor and respect to our fallen brother Tim Hansen, just as I have tried to do. I know many of you have seen the live clips on Youtube, but I promise you, this is a show you will have to see in person to believe it. Prepare yourselves to be completely blown away.

I will miss my brothers and our crew in Mercy this fall, but I’m looking forward very much to playing with my mates in Saint again and of course seeing all of you on our fall tour. See ya down front!

In closing, If I may borrow King Diamond’s “sign off” - Stay Heavy."



Mercyful Fate add: "Please welcome Becky Baldwin, who will be standing in on bass for Joey Vera. Here she is rehearsing 'Come To The Sabbath'. Stay Heavy.



Mercyful Fate tour dates are listed below:

Dates:

October

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

29 - Inglewood, CA - Youtube Theater

30 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

November

1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

4 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

5 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater

11 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle