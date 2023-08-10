JOHAN KIHLBERG'S IMPERA - New Live CD/DVD Due In October

Metalville Records has announced October 27th as the international release date for a new live CD/DVD set from Johan Kihlberg's Impera, Scandinavium Alive.

Ever since he heard KISS' Alive for the first time in 1975, Johan Kihlberg has been a huge fan of the American band, and everything he did professionally later on has always revolved around KISS somehow. For example, he worked for Polygram Records in the '80s and '90s and got to know the guys from KISS during that time. At that time, he was also asked to lead their fan club.

Later, Johan Kihlberg toured with Vinnie Vincent and had some guest appearances with Bruce Kulick, who also played on the Impera debut, Legacy Of Life, in 2012.

In 2017, Johan Kihlberg published the book Kiss Klassified, in which he talks about his life with KISS.

After the announcement that KISS would be coming to Europe for some shows in 2020, it was all too understandable that Johan Kihlberg immediately tried to get his band Impera to support him at a show in Sweden. And indeed, just one week later, they were confirmed as special guests at the KISS show in Gothenburg. But then Corona came, and the concerts were put on hold.

On June 6, 2022, the time had finally come, and Johan Kilhberg's Impera entered the stage of the sold-out Scandinavium Arena in Gothenburg.

The lineup of this unique show consisted of Lars Chriss from Lion's Share on lead guitar; Mats Vassfjord, who has been with Impera since the beginning, on bass; Magnus Ulfstedt (ex-Eclipse) on drums; Jonny Lindkvist (Nocturnal Rites) as singer; and Johan Kihlberg as second guitarist.

The gig was a milestone in Johan Kihlberg's music career and also for the rest of the band, as all musicians who were onstage together that night are big KISS fans.

The setlist consisted mainly of songs from the latest Impera album, Spirit Of Alchemy, plus a few tracks from Age Of Discovery. The show was filmed in full length and is, besides the audio version of the concert, part of the soon-to-be-released CD/DVD set Scandinavium Alive.

The CD also features a very special, previously unreleased bonus track. In the autumn of 2022, Johan Kihlberg was asked by the producers of the feature film Black Hills (an action film that will be released this fall) whether he could write the film music, and whether Johan Kihlberg's Impera could also contribute the title song "Fighter"M which will now be available for the first time on Scandinavium Alive. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Nothing Will Last"

"Lost Your Life To Rock 'N' Roll"

"That's The Way That Life Goes"

"When Souls Collide"

"All About You"

"Fear"

"In Heaven"

"Fighter"*

*CD track only