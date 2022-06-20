JOHAN KIHLBERG'S IMPERA To Support KISS In Sweden

This Wednesday, June 22, Swedish hard rock band, Johan Kihlberg's Impera, will be special guest at the final performance by KISS in the city of Göteborg (Gothenburg), Sweden.

Johan Kihlberg's Impera released their latest album, Spirit Of Alchemy in 2021 on the Metalville label. The album features John Leven (Europe) on bass, Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Sabaton) on drums, Jonny Lindkvist (Nocturnal Rites) on vocals, Lars Chriss (Lion's Share), on guitars, Kay Backlund (Lion's Share), on keyboards - main man Johan Kihlberg, with Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) and Mats Vassfjord (220 Volt) playing bass on one song each.

The band will also do a warm-up show at the Valand venue in Gothenburg the night before (June 21), as part of a KISS pre-party.

The live lineup for these two shows are:

Johan Kihlberg - guitar

Lars Chriss - guitar

Jonny Lindkvist - vocals

Magnus Ulfstedt - drums

Mats Vassfjord - bass