JOHANNA SADONIS On If The LUCIFER Band Name Has Caused Any Controversy – “That Is A Very American Problem”

The Metal Voice recently spoke to Lucifer frontwoman Johanna Sadonis about the bands up and coming studio album, Lucifer V that will be released January 26, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Sadonis also spoke about her early years relations with Rammstein and the band Ghost. Plus Sadonis reflects on the bands controversial name.

On the musical direction of Lucifer V:

"I would say it has all the ingredients that a Lucifer album has always had. Hard rock, a little bit of New Wave of British heavy Metal from the 70's-80's. You have doom in there, you have some sort of pop sensibility but more in an old school sense as in very subtle way. We do listen to a lot of soul music as well and all these things flow into us and get pushed out into a Lucifer album. I think on this album we took these typical Lucifer ingredients a little further and expended a little bit so you still have the doom and the heaviness and so on but you also have slow songs. We stay true to ourselves but the goal is always to not repeat a song that we've done already so hopefully we manage to keep the melodies interesting."

If they have had problems with promotors or church groups because of the “Lucifer” band name:

"It's funny that is a very American or North American, problem. In Sweden everything is very progressive in terms of what role the church plays versus the government and nobody raises an eyebrow at this name in Germany or Sweden at all. It's not associated with the plague as much as it is in the USA . Sometimes I see comments (online) and that's only always an Americans that says oh this band would be way more successful if their name wasn't Lucifer in America. Sometimes somebody posts a Lucifer song and then you have the ones from the Bible Belt that are like ‘oh my God I can't listen to that with that name’. So they don't even give the song the time of the day because of the name. But I have thought about it, am I willing to compromise and change that name because of that? No I'm just going to keep on going."

Heavy rock megalith Lucifer are kicking off the new year in style with a brand new single called “Maculate Heart”, which is yet another preview to be released before their magnificent new album, Lucifer V, drops on January 26, 2024.

Consisting of nine unholy hymns, Lucifer's fifth offering can easily be regarded as their magnum opus and sees the band channeling all their strengths known from previous records into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll.

Infectious and hook-heavy stunner “Maculate Heart” might be the most accessible song Lucifer have ever recorded and it's being released today as a slightly trimmed radio edit for your listening pleasure.

Pre-order/pre-save Lucifer V here.

Lucifer V tracklisting:

"Fallen Angel"

"At The Mortuary"

"Riding Reaper"

"Slow Dance in A Crypt"

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining"

"Maculate Heart"

"The Dead Don't Speak"

"Strange Sister"

"Nothing Left To Lose But My Life"

"Maculate Heart" video:

"Slow Dance In A Crypt":

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining" (The Sistine Version) video:

"At The Mortuary" (Halloween Edit) video:

Lucifer is:

Johanna Platow Andersson (vocals)

Nicke Andersson Platow (drums)

Linus Björklund (guitar)

Martin Nordin (guitar)

Harald Göthblad (bass)