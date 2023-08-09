JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce 2024 US Tour; Tickets On Sale Friday

Both loved and revered, John 5 is hitting the road again. The tour kicks off NAMM weekend with two special Southern California performances with special guest, Jared James Nichols.

John 5's first tour since joining Mötley Crüe will feature unexpected special guests to be announced soon.

"I am really looking forward to see all of you monsters on the road!" - John 5

Tickets on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 AM, EDT. VIP Soundcheck Meet and Greets available for all shows at John 5's official webstore, here.

Tour dates:

January

26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

(Photo - Jeff Graham)