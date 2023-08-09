JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce 2024 US Tour; Tickets On Sale Friday
August 9, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Both loved and revered, John 5 is hitting the road again. The tour kicks off NAMM weekend with two special Southern California performances with special guest, Jared James Nichols.
John 5's first tour since joining Mötley Crüe will feature unexpected special guests to be announced soon.
"I am really looking forward to see all of you monsters on the road!" - John 5
Tickets on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 AM, EDT. VIP Soundcheck Meet and Greets available for all shows at John 5's official webstore, here.
Tour dates:
January
26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols
27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
February
1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center
6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater
19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
March
1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
(Photo - Jeff Graham)