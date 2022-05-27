JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
John 5 And The Creatures have announced new tour dates with special guests Krash Karma, commencing August 24 in Albuquerque, NM. Dates below.
August
24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
27 - Reno, NV - Peavine Taphouse
28 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
30 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
September
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
John 5 released his Sinner album in October 2021 via Big Machine Label Group. Order your copy here.
Sinner tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Island"
"For I Have Sinned"
"Euphoria" (feat. Carla Harvey)
"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine)
"How High The Moon"
"Creepshow"
"Land Of The Misfit Toys"
"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"
"This Is How I Do It"
"Georgia On My Mind" (feat. Peter Criss)
"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine) video:
"Land Of The Misfit Toys" video:
(Photo - Matt Wilson)