JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

John 5 And The Creatures have announced new tour dates with special guests Krash Karma, commencing August 24 in Albuquerque, NM. Dates below.

August

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

27 - Reno, NV - Peavine Taphouse

28 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

30 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

September

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

John 5 released his Sinner album in October 2021 via Big Machine Label Group. Order your copy here.

Sinner tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Island"

"For I Have Sinned"

"Euphoria" (feat. Carla Harvey)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine)

"How High The Moon"

"Creepshow"

"Land Of The Misfit Toys"

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

"This Is How I Do It"

"Georgia On My Mind" (feat. Peter Criss)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine) video:

"Land Of The Misfit Toys" video:

(Photo - Matt Wilson)