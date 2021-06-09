JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES To Tour The US This Summer; Dates Revealed
June 9, 2021, an hour ago
John 5 And The Creatures are hitting the road in the US for a brand new tour, with blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols and industrial rockers Black Satellite. Joining the tour for shows in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Lincoln will be YouTuber, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield.
Tickets are available at John5.com.
Tour dates:
August
10 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
11 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
13 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee
14 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
17 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center
19 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
20 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
25 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
27 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains
28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
29 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door
31 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks
September
1 - Jackson, MS - Martin's
2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma