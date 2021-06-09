JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES To Tour The US This Summer; Dates Revealed

John 5 And The Creatures are hitting the road in the US for a brand new tour, with blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols and industrial rockers Black Satellite. Joining the tour for shows in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Lincoln will be YouTuber, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield.

Tickets are available at John5.com.

Tour dates:

August

10 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

11 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

13 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee

14 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

17 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center

19 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

20 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

25 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

27 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

29 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door

31 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

September

1 - Jackson, MS - Martin's

2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma