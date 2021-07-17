JOHN 5 Confirms PETER CRISS And DAVE MUSTAINE Will Guest On New Instrumental Solo Album
July 17, 2021, 17 minutes ago
Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) is gearing up to release his new solo instrumental album, Sinner, on October 31st. Speaking with 95.5 KLOS, he confirmed that original KISS drummer Peter Criss and Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine appear on the record.
John 5 on the new album: "It's all instrumental, like my crazy stuff that I do. We have Peter Criss playing drums on 'Georgia On My Mind', we have Dave Mustaine doing a little vocal thing beause we have these little vocal hooks in each song. So it's super cool and it sounds so good. I love Megadeth so much, so I was, like, 'Oh my God. We've gotta see if Mustaine will do it...' and he kills it."
John 5 And The Creatures are hitting the road in the US for a brand new tour, with blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols and industrial rockers Black Satellite. Joining the tour for shows in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Lincoln will be YouTuber, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield.
Tickets are available at John5.com.
Tour dates:
August
10 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
11 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
13 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee
14 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
17 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center
19 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
20 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
25 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
27 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains
28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
29 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door
31 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks
September
1 - Jackson, MS - Martin's
2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma