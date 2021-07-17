JOHN 5 Confirms PETER CRISS And DAVE MUSTAINE Will Guest On New Instrumental Solo Album

Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) is gearing up to release his new solo instrumental album, Sinner, on October 31st. Speaking with 95.5 KLOS, he confirmed that original KISS drummer Peter Criss and Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine appear on the record.

John 5 on the new album: "It's all instrumental, like my crazy stuff that I do. We have Peter Criss playing drums on 'Georgia On My Mind', we have Dave Mustaine doing a little vocal thing beause we have these little vocal hooks in each song. So it's super cool and it sounds so good. I love Megadeth so much, so I was, like, 'Oh my God. We've gotta see if Mustaine will do it...' and he kills it."

John 5 And The Creatures are hitting the road in the US for a brand new tour, with blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols and industrial rockers Black Satellite. Joining the tour for shows in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Lincoln will be YouTuber, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield.

Tickets are available at John5.com.

Tour dates:

August

10 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

11 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

13 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee

14 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

17 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center

19 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

20 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

25 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

27 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

29 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door

31 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

September

1 - Jackson, MS - Martin's

2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma