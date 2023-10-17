JOHN 5, DEVIN TOWNSEND, PHIL DEMMEL, BILL KELLIHER And More Play EDDIE VAN HALEN's Greatest Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor video dedicated to Eddie Van Halen. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "There's no question that Eddie Van Halen is one of the most iconic and revered guitar players of all time.

Through many, many episodes of Gear Factor, we've heard shredder after shredder tell us that Van Halen inspired them to pick up the guitar, and that Eddie's riffs continue to inspire them to this day.

See rockers from John 5 and Devin Townsend to Jared Dines and Myles Kennedy play and talk about the Van Halen songs that rocked their worlds.

Eddie van Halen and his brother/drummer Alex formed Van Halen in 1973 with vocalist David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. In this video, you'll hear the songs, like 'Ain't Talkin Bout Love', 'Panama' and 'Eruption' that made them one of the biggest acts in rock history."