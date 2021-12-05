JOHN 5 - Life In Six Strings Part One - "I Think The Guitar Chose Me"

In part one of Kylie Olsson's chat with John 5, they discuss his new record, Sinner, which features Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, his guitars, and his very impressive KISS collection.

John 5 released his new solo album, Sinner, on October 29 via Big Machine Label Group. Order here.

John 5 recently issued his new, cinematic music video for epic track, "Land Of The Misfit Toys". The new video is set in 1980 and tells the tale of a young John Lowery who stumbles into a haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity. This entity gradually turns him into the guitar shredding, face-painted icon we all now know as John 5.

Speaking on the new track and accompanying video, John 5 shares: "'Land Of The Misfit Toys' is my favorite track on the record. It's a real epic and the longest track on the new album. I was watching a documentary on David Foster and how he would produce, arrange and build songs which really influenced me on the arrangement and production of this track. The camera that was used to film the video for 'Land Of The Misfit Toys' was the same camera that was used to film the new Matrix movie that is coming out in December, which is pretty cool. The video tells the story of the 10-year-old John Lowery (played by my producer's son), who stumbles into this haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity that causes him to start playing guitar and wearing the makeup. At the end of the video, he fully becomes John 5. everybody knows that I'm a big fan of horror, so this was a really fun video to make alongside director Chantal Savage."

Commenting on his new album and the reaction to it, John 5 continues: "I'm so excited that the record is finally out. We had such a great time making it. I didn't want to punch in with this record, so each track is a full performance. So, if I started from the beginning and messed up, I would start again at the beginning until I got a great take all the way through. With a lot of time on my hands due to lockdown, I was able to really practice and focus on making the record the very best it could be. I'm so happy that the fans really love the album because I do this for the love of the guitar and the love of music and without the fans, it wouldn't be anything. So, THANK YOU again to the fans. I will see you all on the road soon."

Sinner tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Island"

"For I Have Sinned"

"Euphoria" (feat. Carla Harvey)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine)

"How High The Moon"

"Creepshow"

"Land Of The Misfit Toys"

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

"This Is How I Do It"

"Georgia On My Mind" (feat. Peter Criss)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine) video: