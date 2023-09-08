JOHN 5 On The Surreal Feeling Of Touring With MÖTLEY CRÜE - "It's Very Strange, And I Hope That Feeling Never Goes Away"
September 8, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 guested on the September 7th livestream of That Rocks, joining hosts Eddie, Don and Jim to talk about Mötley Crüe, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and more. The interview begins at ther 29:43 mark below.
John 5 on the initial surreal feeling of touring with Mötley Crüe, and whether it has gone away now that he has The Stadium Tour under his belt:
"We'll be doing shows or I'll be in the middle of a set, I'm up at the front with the guys, and I'll look at Vince (Neil) and it'll hit me for a second; it looks like the 'Home Sweet Home' video. That stuff hasn't gone away. It's very strange and I hope that feeling never goes away. I don't think it will because I never would have dreamt it in a million years."
Both loved and revered, John 5 is hitting the road again. The tour kicks off NAMM weekend with two special Southern California performances with special guest, Jared James Nichols.
Tour dates:
January
26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols
27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
February
1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center
6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater
19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage
23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
March
1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park