JOHN 5 On The Surreal Feeling Of Touring With MÖTLEY CRÜE - "It's Very Strange, And I Hope That Feeling Never Goes Away"

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 guested on the September 7th livestream of That Rocks, joining hosts Eddie, Don and Jim to talk about Mötley Crüe, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and more. The interview begins at ther 29:43 mark below.

John 5 on the initial surreal feeling of touring with Mötley Crüe, and whether it has gone away now that he has The Stadium Tour under his belt:

"We'll be doing shows or I'll be in the middle of a set, I'm up at the front with the guys, and I'll look at Vince (Neil) and it'll hit me for a second; it looks like the 'Home Sweet Home' video. That stuff hasn't gone away. It's very strange and I hope that feeling never goes away. I don't think it will because I never would have dreamt it in a million years."

Both loved and revered, John 5 is hitting the road again. The tour kicks off NAMM weekend with two special Southern California performances with special guest, Jared James Nichols.

Tour dates:

January

26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park