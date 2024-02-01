JOHN 5 Performs 8-Minute MÖTLEY CRÜE Medley At Las Vegas Solo Show (Video)

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well being as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf, Dolly Parton, and Ricky Martin.

In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. Currently on a solo tourthrough the US, part of John 5's show includes an 8-minute instrumental medley of Mötley Crüe songs. Check out the Las Vegas, NV performance at Count's Vamp'd on January 28th below.

Tour dates:

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park