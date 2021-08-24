JOHN 5 Performs Live Medley Featuring Classics From RUSH, ZZ TOP, BLACK SABBATH, THE POLICE, METALLICA And More

In the clip below, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 performs a medley of songs that includes hits by Rush, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Van Halen, ZZ Top, and several others. The footage was shot at Piere's Entertainment Center in Fort Wayne, IN on August 18th.

Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, guitarist John 5 - who got his first major break playing on David Lee Roth Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band - revealed that Roth is sitting on a collaborative track that would blow fans’ minds.

"There’s a song, called 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us'," the guitarist tells UCR. "This song is so great, and I just literally will beg Dave and Dave's team to release this song. 'Cause it's about Van Halen, and it's so good. I mean, it's so fucking good. And I just wish he would release it."

The guitarist estimates that he and Roth cut "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us" 'probably like five years ago.' Based on his description, it sounds like the song is musically similar to Roth's last two singles, both of which were primarily acoustic, good-humored romps.

"The music is really sophisticated, if you will," John 5 says. "It's not just strumming, it's sophisticated. And it (took only) a couple takes, and Dave just nails it. I mean, you would have heard this and (gone), 'Oh, this could have been on Women and Children First.'"

Read more at Ultimate Classic Rock here.