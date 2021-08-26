JOHN 5 Performs New Song "Que Pasa" Featuring MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE; Video

During his current tour, John 5 has been performing songs from his upcoming solo release, Sinner, out on October 31. One of the new songs, "Que Pasa", features guest vocals from Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine.

Footage of John 5 performing "Que Pasa" on August 17 in St. Louis, Missouri, and again on August 19 in Hobart, Indiana, can be seen below.

About the upcoming album, John 5 previously stated: "It's all instrumental, like my crazy stuff that I do. We have Peter Criss playing drums on 'Georgia On My Mind', we have Dave Mustaine doing a little vocal thing because we have these little vocal hooks in each song. So it's super cool and it sounds so good. I love Megadeth so much, so I was, like, 'Oh my God. We've gotta see if Mustaine will do it...' and he kills it."