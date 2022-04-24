JOHN 5 Postpones Three Shows Due To Positive Covid Test

After a positive test for Covid, John 5 And The Creatures are postponing three shows of the current Sinner Tour. These dates include: April 23rd in Las Vegas, April 24th in San Diego, and April 26th in Albuquerque.

"We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test," says John 5. "The appropriate response is to postpone and we’ll announce rescheduled dates as soon as possible. The safety or our fans and venue staff is of the utmost importance to us and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future. Thank you!"

Remaining tour dates:

April

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

May

1 - Dallas, TX - TBA

4 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop - SOLD OUT

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

8 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

9 - Millersville, PA - TBA

11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

12 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

13 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

14 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

15 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head Onstage

16 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

18 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ram Kat

20 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

June

7 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

8 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

9 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

10 - New York, NY - Iridium

11 - New York, NY - Iridium

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Showboat Festival Grounds

John 5 released his Sinner album in October 2021 via Big Machine Label Group. Order your copy here.

Sinner tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Island"

"For I Have Sinned"

"Euphoria" (feat. Carla Harvey)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine)

"How High The Moon"

"Creepshow"

"Land Of The Misfit Toys"

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

"This Is How I Do It"

"Georgia On My Mind" (feat. Peter Criss)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine) video:

"Land Of The Misfit Toys" video:

(Photo - Matt Wilson)