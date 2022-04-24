JOHN 5 Postpones Three Shows Due To Positive Covid Test
April 24, 2022, 33 minutes ago
After a positive test for Covid, John 5 And The Creatures are postponing three shows of the current Sinner Tour. These dates include: April 23rd in Las Vegas, April 24th in San Diego, and April 26th in Albuquerque.
"We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test," says John 5. "The appropriate response is to postpone and we’ll announce rescheduled dates as soon as possible. The safety or our fans and venue staff is of the utmost importance to us and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future. Thank you!"
Remaining tour dates:
April
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
May
1 - Dallas, TX - TBA
4 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop - SOLD OUT
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s
8 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
9 - Millersville, PA - TBA
11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
12 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
13 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
14 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
15 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head Onstage
16 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
18 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ram Kat
20 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
June
7 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
8 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
9 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
10 - New York, NY - Iridium
11 - New York, NY - Iridium
12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Showboat Festival Grounds
John 5 released his Sinner album in October 2021 via Big Machine Label Group. Order your copy here.
Sinner tracklisting:
"Welcome To The Island"
"For I Have Sinned"
"Euphoria" (feat. Carla Harvey)
"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine)
"How High The Moon"
"Creepshow"
"Land Of The Misfit Toys"
"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"
"This Is How I Do It"
"Georgia On My Mind" (feat. Peter Criss)
"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine) video:
"Land Of The Misfit Toys" video:
(Photo - Matt Wilson)