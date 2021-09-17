JOHN 5 Reveals Sinner Album Details, Shares Official Video For "Qué Pasa" Feat. DAVE MUSTAINE

John 5 has announced that his new solo album, Sinner, will be released on October 29 via Big Machine Label Group. Signed CDs and exclusive merch available at John 5's official store. Pre-order here.

Today's album announcement is highlighted by the release of the first track from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa" featuring Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine. Watch the official music video below, and find the track on download / streaming platforms here.

Sinner tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Island"

"For I Have Sinned"

"Euphoria" (feat. Carla Harvey)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine)

"How High The Moon"

"Creepshow"

"Land Of The Misfit Toys"

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

"This Is How I Do It"

"Georgia On My Mind" (feat. Peter Criss)

"Qué Pasa" (feat. Dave Mustaine) video: