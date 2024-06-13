JOHN BUSH On CATEGORY 7 Supergroup's Debut Album - "It's Riff Mania"; Video

Category 7, the new heavy metal outfit boasting the all-star lineup of John Bush (Armored Saint, Anthrax), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Universe, Noturnall), Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Kerry King, Vio-Lence), Jack Gibson (Exodus), and Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill), will released their self-titled debut full-length on July 26 via Metal Blade Records.

John Bush spoke to The Metal Voice about the Category 7 debut, performing Anthrax-era songs live, vocal issues on his last tour, and more. Watch below:

Named after the numerical designation for the most powerful windstorms, Category 7 came together from a batch of musicians who strived to play music they loved and weren't hearing elsewhere and wanted to do so with bandmates they enjoyed being with. Together, the band has created an album that is fresh and familiar; a new breed of metal that lives up to the storied histories of its members. The mixture of NWOBHM, thrash, punk-metal, and traditional metal is cohesive and sonically rewarding, establishing an eclectic musical backdrop for vocalist John Bush's instantly identifiable vocals. At the same time, the diversity of styles creates its own template that's ideal for headbanging, moshing, and voluble sing-alongs.

"It's all about big verses and big songs, and it has a lot of the elements we've explored in our other bands," notes guitarist and main songwriter Mike Orlando.

Category 7 was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Orlando at Sonic Stomp Studios with art and layout by Carlos Fides at Artside Studio (Angra, Evergrey, Kamelot).

The record will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Storm Surge (US + EU)

- Sable Smoke (EU - Ltd. 300)

Category 7 tracklisting:

"In Stitches"

"Land I Used To Love"

"Apple Of Discord"

"Exhausted"

"Runaway Truck"

"White Flags And Bayonets"

"Mousetrap"

"Waver At The Breaking Point"

"Through Pink Eyes"

"Etter Stormen"

"Exhausted" video:

"In Stitches" video:

Category 7 are:

John Bush - vocals

Phil Demmel - guitar

Mike Orlando - guitar

Jack Gibson - bass

Jason Bittner - drums

(Photo - Rob Shotwell)