JOHN COARBI Announces Australian Tour Dates

Singer / songwriter John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) has checked in with the following update:

"To all my friends down under!!! Silverback Touring has made arrangements for me to come and do some acoustic shows for you guys!!!! Come say hello!!!! Tickets available NOW, but going fast!!!!…"

Confirmed dates for John Corabi's 2022 acoustic solo tour of Australia are as listed:

June

2 - Sydney - Crowbar

8 - Brisbane - Brightside

9 - Melbourne - Northcote Social

10 - Adelaide - Enigma Bar

11 - Perth - Amplifier

Back in February, John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) released a brand new solo song, "Your Own Worst Enemy". It's currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Check it out now:

John Corabi will have his autobiography, Horseshoes And Hand Grenades, published by Rare Bird on June 14, 2022.

Copies of the hardcover book, signed by Corabi and co-author Paul Miles, are available to pre-order now at this location.



Books will be signed on the front tip-in page preceding the title page. (Vinyl will not be signed.)



All signed book only preorders include:

—Signed hardcover

—Stickers and swag



All signed Book + Vinyl preorders also include:

—Monthly while-you-wait preorder bonuses, including chapter excerpts, audiobook samples, instrumental mixes, and behind-the-scenes content not available elsewhere

—A digital download code of the full vinyl audiobook included in the sealed vinyl jacket

—Stickers and swag



Vinyl variants include:

Deluxe Gatefold w/ Standard Black Vinyl—available through Rare Bird and Distribution

Deluxe Gatefold w/ Limited Edition Orange + Black/Gold Splatter—only available through Rare Bird

Deluxe Gatefold w/ Limited Edition Gold—only available through Experience Vinyl



In Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, John Corabi recounts his life from the mean streets of Philadelphia to the Sunset Strip. Take a look behind the scenes at Corabi’s time fronting Mötley Crüe, Union, and The Dead Daisies, as well as his time playing rhythm guitar with Ratt and even his stint as a long-haul trucker. Whether it’s detailing his parents difficult divorce, his family’s dark history of abuse, his run-in with a serial killer, or simply the best way to arrive at a wedding—which maybe is by helicopter and maybe it isn’t—he pulls no punches and outlines the good and bad of it all in this raucous autobiography.