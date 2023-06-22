JOHN CORABI Adds Acoustic Toronto Date To Summer Tour

Never one to disappoint his fans in Toronto, Canada, vocalist / guitarist John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) has added a new headlining show to his previously announced solo tour.

Catch John Corabi live at The Rockpile in Toronto, ON on July 10th, with special guest Russ Dwarf, alongside opening act Naro & Layton. Tickets for this all ages "Night Of Acoustics" show are available now at this location.

Catch John Corabi live at the following shows:

June

23 - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

24 - Palladium Ballroom - New York, NY

27 - Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

28 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

30 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July

1 - Mountain View Amphitheater - Cheswick, PA

3 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

4 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

6 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

7 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

10 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

12 - District 142 - Wyandotte, MI

13 - GoodYear Theater - Akron, OH

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

27 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

28 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

29 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

31 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA

August

1 - The Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

3 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

4 - Peoria Civic Center Theater - Peoria, IL

5 - Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater - Lempe, MO

11 - Paramount Theater - Anderson, IN

12 - Honeywell Center - Wabash, IN

16 - Tennessee Theater - Knoxville, TN

18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Fan-filmed video of John Corabi performing "Hooligan's Holiday", "Dead & Gone", and "Man On The Moon" live at St. George Theater in Staten Island, NY on June 21st, opening for Winger, can be enjoyed below.