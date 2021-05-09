JOHN CORABI Announces US Run Of Acoustic Shows
May 9, 2021, 55 minutes ago
Singer / songwriter John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) is about to return to the road Stateside.
"Hey Kiddies," begins Corabi. "I'm finally doing a little run acoustically! Here's a list of the dates as of now... there's more to come... stay tuned! And please pass this on to your friends! Hope to see ya there... Peace, Crabby."
May
12 - Danenberg Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL
13 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL
14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI
15 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH (with Mark Farner)
19 - Victory North - Savannah, GA
21 - 37 Main - Avondale Estates, GA
22 - Dragonfly Wine Market - Shelby, NC
25 - The Ranch - Fort Meyers, FL