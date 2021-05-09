JOHN CORABI Announces US Run Of Acoustic Shows

Singer / songwriter John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) is about to return to the road Stateside.

"Hey Kiddies," begins Corabi. "I'm finally doing a little run acoustically! Here's a list of the dates as of now... there's more to come... stay tuned! And please pass this on to your friends! Hope to see ya there... Peace, Crabby."

May

12 - Danenberg Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

13 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI

15 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH (with Mark Farner)

19 - Victory North - Savannah, GA

21 - 37 Main - Avondale Estates, GA

22 - Dragonfly Wine Market - Shelby, NC

25 - The Ranch - Fort Meyers, FL