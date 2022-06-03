JOHN CORABI Believes STEVE PERRY And SEBASTIAN BACH Both Tried Out For Spot In MÖTLEY CRÜE; Video Interview

A new episode of The SDR Show, featuring John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies), is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

In the hour-long interview, Corabi talks about the many bands that he’s been in, how Nikki Sixx introduced him to Bruce Kulick (leading to the formation of Union) and how he helped finish Mötley Crüe's Generation Swine after being fired from the band.

With special co-host Don Jamison, Corabi also talks about his ongoing beef with Sixx, the possibility of a Union reunion, others that tried out for Mötley Crüe - including Steve Perry and Sebastian Bach, and how he wished The Dirt and Pam & Tommy just left him out of the story.