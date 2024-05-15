JOHN CORABI Discusses His Second Run In THE DEAD DAISIES, The Plan For New Music, "No Win Situation" Touring With MÖTLEY CRÜE; Audio

John Corabi recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, John discussed a second run in The Dead Daisies and their plan for new music. He also talks about his first tour with Mötley Crüe.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk. Audio clips and transcriptions below courtesy of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation.

On second run in The Dead Daisies:

John Corabi: "It's been great. You know, obviously like I've kept in, even when I wasn't in the band, I kept in touch with all the guys, you know, we would share funny memes and different things like that. And even at one point, they were getting ready to do a tour or something with Glenn, and I don't know if Glenn had surgery or he was sick or Covid, whatever, but he couldn't go do the rehearsals. So I went up to New York and I kind of rehearsed with them and, you know, whatever. There was no real bad blood or anything like that. So whatever, David called me, Glenn was off to do his Deep Purple and Black Country, you know, David said, 'We'd love to have you back.' But you know, like the touring schedule, you and I talked about this before, like the touring schedule that we had was just maniacal my first go around.

"So this time they said, you know, David said, 'Listen man, I would love to have you back. We, we love your sense of humor, the fun, we wanna get the fun back with this thing, and I don't want to kill ourselves in the process.' And I was like, 'Okay, sign me up.' You know what I mean? So last year they did a record. They put out a best of record just to hold everybody over, you know? So we did that tour. We had a great turnout. It was a lot of fun. Pretty easy schedule, you know."





On The Dead Daisies plan for new music:

John Corabi: "I don't get it, dude. You know, it's all about streams and all that stuff now. So I'm a little old school, like, I wanna hold vinyl or a CD, at least a CD in my hands. There's a method to the madness and, you know, even Marti, when we're working with Marti Frederiksen again, and he was like, 'Yeah, dude, you know, you gotta put a song out and let it sit and promote it and then do another one and let it promote it, and then you drop the record.' So I'm still a bit old school, like in my thinking, but yeah, we got a single that came out May 10th, it's called 'Light 'Em Up.' And the record I believe is coming out in September, which is a little off, but I think they plan on doing two or three singles before it comes out."

On first tour with Mötley Crüe:

John Corabi: "If you remember, and this isn't, you know, it's kind of old news. I mean, you could go and look and it was like, you know, people would ask about Vince or whatever, Nikki or Tommy or whatever, they would go, eh, whatever. That's then, this is now, that's then this is now we, we took out one ingredient, put in a stronger ingredient, whatever. But yeah, when we first started talking, it was like, you know, we're just gonna do the new album. And I was even dumbfounded. I'm like, 'Dude, wait, hold on a minute. If I was a fan going to see Mötley Crüe and you guys did not play some of your old shit, I'd be pissed.' And even the management kind of said, 'Yeah, dude, you guys have to play like, some of the old stuff, some of the hits.' You know, and it took a minute, but they, you know, relented. And finally, you know, we put the set together that we did. I can't even imagine as disastrous as that tour was, you know, I know there was a lot of different, you know, reasons for it, but it's like, 'Hey, here's the new guy and yeah, we're not gonna play any of the shit from the old guys. So just deal with it.'"

Eddie Trunk: "And you would've gotten blamed for that. You would've gotten blamed for that because it would've been like, 'The new guy doesn't want to sing Vince's shit.'"

John Corabi: "Yeah, well, you know what? That whole situation was a no win situation anyway. Because even when I did do the old shit, they're like, 'He can't sing the old shit. The new shit, okay, but he can't do the old shit.' So it was a lose lose proposition, but you know, make the best of it and move on. You know what I mean?"

The Dead Daisies recently release their first single, “Light ‘Em Up”, from their upcoming album. “Light ‘Em Up” sets the tone for their upcoming album of the same name and their 2024 World Tour which will take them across the US, UK and Europe.

Recorded in Nashville with Producer Marti Frederiksen, “Light ‘Em Up” is the band’s first new single since 2022 and the first with singer John Corabi since 2018.

“Hey Gang, we are releasing our first single “Light ‘Em Up” today, from our new record, aptly titled Light ‘Em Up as well! It’s a kick-ass, straight ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break shit!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!” - John Corabi

Accompanying the 'Light 'Em Up' single is an explosive new video that can be viewed below:

The band’s US leg of their upcoming Light ‘Em Up World Tour is an exclusive run of dates kicking off with New York City’s Killcode and Tempt for a mega night of rock on June 6 at Racket NYC. The tour will hit some of the band’s favorite cities and venues from coast to coast with 80’s power-pop legends Enuff Z’Nuff in St. Charles, and a special Father’s Day show with Ace Frehley band alums Rock City Machine Co. in Nashville. Special Guests including Gilby Clarke of Guns N’ Roses fame in San Diego, and young electric upstarts Red Voodoo in Roseville will wrap up the US tour dates.

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kickass rock!!!! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there.” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville & Muscle Shoals with Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their forthcoming seventh studio album. The album, Light ‘Em Up, will be released in early September through Spitfire Music Pty Ltd/SPV.

Tour dates:

June

6 - Racket NYC - New York, NY

8 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

9 - Mickey’s Black Box - Lititz, PA

11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

19 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

20 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK

November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany