JOHN CORABI Looks Back On THE SCREAM, Being Part Of A "Heavier, Darker" MÖTLEY CRÜE (Video)

Singer / songwriter John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) is featured in a new interview with 80's Metal Recycle Bin. Check it out below. He discusse his origins, working with The Scream, Mötley Crüe and more.

On a heavier, darker Mötley Crüe

Corabi: "Honestly, now looking back at it, I can't tell you what they were thinking. It wouldn't be far-fetched for me to assume they were going 'We want to branch out and go in a different direction...' because all this new stuff was coming out, like Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Maybe they were just trying somebody else to see it go in a darker, heavier direction. From my point of view we would just show up at rehearsal and jam; if somebody played a riff we just jammed it, and if it felt good it was what we worked on. We wound up doing that for probably eight months. They told me they didn't want to rush into the studio with me because they wanted to make sure we all got along."

Corabi is currently on the road Stateside. He recently issued the following update:

"Hey Kiddies, I'm finally doing a little run acoustically! Here's a list of the dates as of now... there's more to come... stay tuned! And please pass this on to your friends! Hope to see ya there... Peace, Crabby."

May

19 - Victory North - Savannah, GA

21 - 37 Main - Avondale Estates, GA

22 - Dragonfly Wine Market - Shelby, NC

25 - The Ranch - Fort Meyers, FL