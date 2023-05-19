JOHN CORABI Officially Rejoins THE DEAD DAISIES; New "Best Of" Collection Available In August

Ten years ago, The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old fashioned, no bullshit rock n' roll!! After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world’s biggest rock bands.

To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band’s previous studio albums have been chosen. The upcoming Best Of album release will include some of the collectives’ favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every Daisies touring setlist.

Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included. It will be available on double CD & vinyl on August 18. Pre order your copy, starting June 2, here.

(CD cover art)

(Vinyl cover art)

To celebrate a decade of rock, the band will kick off touring in late August with some dates in Canada and the US. Late October will see The Daisies head back to Japan followed by dates in the EU throughout November and December.

Returning to the lineup for this tour is the incomparable frontman, John Corabi. He joins his mates Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, and Brian Tichy with renowned bass player Michael Devin (of Whitesnake fame) joining the band for the first time.

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming Best Of Aabum release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!" - David Lowy

When they say turn it up to eleven you need the right rig backing you. The Dead Daisies are thrilled to be powering up with Blackstar Amplification to blast out their best in 2023. Stay tuned for some exciting exploits being masterminded together.

It’s been an amazing ride so far with a huge THANK YOU to the fans for their love and support!! With still a lot more to come and Miles In Front Of Them, together they’ll keep rock alive!

Tour dates, ticket links and more at TheDeadDaisies.com.

The Dead Daisies are:

John Corabi (Scream/Mötley Crüe)

David Lowy (Red Phoenix/Mink)

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake/Dio)

Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne/Foreigner)

Michael Devin (Whitesnake)

(Photo - David Pear)