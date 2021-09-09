JOHN CORABI Shoots Down Rumours Of Possible Return To MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Yours Truly Is Not Even Remotely Interested In Doing That Again"

Rumours have been circulating of late that Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has given frontman an ultimatum: lose weight or he will be replaced by vocalist John Corabi.

Corabi was with Mötley Crüe from 1992 – 1996, replacing Neil for the band's self-titled album released in 1994. He has shot these rumours down with the following post to social media:

"OK Gang, I've received a TON of messages from a lot of you who have unfortunately fallen for this crock of shit!!!!' Here's the real deal...

I can categorically state here once and for all that the chances of my return to Mötley are 0%...

1) There is no way Nikki ordered an ultimatum to Vince and used me as leverage!

2) There were absolutely ZERO secret rehearsals...

And 3) After my incredibly STUPID portrayal in The Dirt Movie, and the ludicrous shitty statements of one of the band members in regards to my contributions and lack of writing talents, yours truly is NOT even remotely interested in doing that again...

Don't buy into the clickbait bullshit!!

I wish Tommy, Nikki, Mick, and Vince the best on their tour, and their future endeavors!!!!"

Out,

Crabby

Corabi has released his new solo single, “Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)”. The song is available now on all digital platforms here. A video for the song can be viewed below.

“Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)” was produced and co-written in Nashville, TN, with Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne). “Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)” is the first of several new singles coming.

“Cosi Bella’ came about from a writing session I did with Marti for The Dead Daisies Burn It Down record,” states Corabi. “I had the initial verse idea, and a chorus that didn’t quite work for the tune. I played it for Marti, and he liked the idea but gave me a better idea for the chorus. We recorded the rough idea on my phone, with both of us just scatting the melody. The Daisies heard the idea but felt it didn’t quite fit their format, so I put it to bed for a bit. After leaving the band in 2019, I started to revisit old ideas I had and sat down and recorded the track. Being new to ProTools, I took the song as far as I could and sent it to Marti to produce. I explained the song was musically inspired to a degree by ‘Penny Lane’ by The Beatles and ‘Killer Queen’ by Queen, so Marti and his son Evan recut the drums and bass, and added some horns, and sprinkled their magical fairy dust on the track to give it that shiny polished sound! I wrote the lyrics, and after singing the song, I felt ‘So Beautiful’ was kind of an average title, so I looked those words up in a translation app and found it in Italian (Cosi Bella) and felt it had a nice ring to it! It’s not what some people truly expect from me, but I LOVE the way the song turned out, and it’s just a happy little upbeat love song with a twist! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

John Corabi is a true Journeyman in the hard rock world, including stints as lead vocalist for The Scream, Mötley Crüe, The Eric Singer Project (ESP), Union, The Dead Daisies, and as guitarist for Ratt.