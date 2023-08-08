JOHN CORABI To Star In New Motorcycle Themed TV Show, Angels In Outlaws

John Corabi, who recently rejoined The Dead Daisies - and previously played with Mötley Crüe, Union, Ratt, and The Scream - was interviewed by Dawn Osborne of TotalRock. During their chat, which can be viewed below, Corabi revealed that he's part of a new television show called Angels In Outlaws.

Corabi states, "I did a TV show that I'm putting together, with this production company. It's not a reality thing, but it kind of is. But it's not like, 'John Corabi's House', where I'm sitting there feeding my dogs. It's more of me, and several good friends, that all ride motorcycles. We put a little gang together, and we just ride around town like Robin Hoods. We ride into these different towns, and we help somebody that's in need. But it's just a bunch of hard looking, motorcycle riding, musician friends, and we do really cool stuff for people. So, that's in production. The TV show is called Angels In Outlaws."

To celebrate a decade of rock - along with the return of vocalist John Corabi, and the arrival of new bassist Michael Devin - The Dead Daisies will kick off touring in late August with dates in Canada and The United States.

Catch The Dead Daisies live in North America at the following venues:

August

22 - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA

23 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

25 - The El Mocambo - Toronto, ON

26 - London Music Hall - London, ON

27 - The Hub - Kitchener, ON

29 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

30 - Théâtre Fairmount - Montréal, QC

31 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

September

2 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

5 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

8 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA

9 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

10 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Ten years ago, The Dead Daisies burst onto the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old fashioned, no bullshit rock n' roll! After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world’s biggest rock bands.

To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band’s previous studio albums have been chosen. The upcoming Best Of album release will include some of the collectives’ favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every Daisies touring setlist.

Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included. It will be available on double CD & vinyl on August 18th. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Miles In Front Of Me"

"Lock N’ Load"

"Face I Love"

"Mexico"

"Midnight Moses"

"With You And I"

"Something I Said"

"Fortunate Son"

"Long Way To Go"

"Song And A Prayer"

Disc 2

"Make Some Noise"

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Unspoken"

"Bustle And Flow"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Born To Fly"

"The Healer" (Unreleased track)

"Let It Set You Free" (Unreleased track)

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming Best Of album release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!" - David Lowy