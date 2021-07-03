JOHN CORABI To Tour Mexico In August

Singer / songwriter John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Dead Daisies, Union, The Scream) made the following announcement earlier today:

"Hello and good morning kids! Guess what I'm up to this August... That's right Mexico I'm coming to see you! Get ready for some Music, Memes and joyful times. More information will be available soon.

Lots of love

Crabby & the team."

John Corabi's Mexico Acoustic Tour Dates are listed in the poster below. More info will be available soon.