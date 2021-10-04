JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Release Video For "Voodoo, Sex And Vampires"; New Tour Dates Announced

Glam rockers, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, have released their new video for the song "Voodoo, Sex And Vampires". The song is taken from the current album American Amadeus. Watch below.

American Amadeus is out as CD digipak, 2LP gatefold edition (with three bonus tracks), download and stream here.

Tour dates

2021

November

12 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

26 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex

27 - Munich, Germany - Strom

December

2 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

3 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

10 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

11 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz

15 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

18 - Solingen, Germany - Cobra

2022

January

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

14 - Koblenz, Germany - Café Hahn

15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal