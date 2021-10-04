JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Release Video For "Voodoo, Sex And Vampires"; New Tour Dates Announced
October 4, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Glam rockers, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, have released their new video for the song "Voodoo, Sex And Vampires". The song is taken from the current album American Amadeus. Watch below.
American Amadeus is out as CD digipak, 2LP gatefold edition (with three bonus tracks), download and stream here.
Tour dates
2021
November
12 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
26 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex
27 - Munich, Germany - Strom
December
2 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
3 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof
10 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage
11 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz
15 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
16 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns
18 - Solingen, Germany - Cobra
2022
January
13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
14 - Koblenz, Germany - Café Hahn
15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal