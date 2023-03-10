JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Share “The Limit Is The Sky” Music Video

Hair metal heroes, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, will release their third album, The Big Easy, on March 17, 2023. On this new studio full-length, these high-spirited musicians return to do what they do best: straightforward, refreshing rock with distinctive riffs, hard beats, multilayered lyrics, and a frontman in top form.

Today, the Rockets share their new single, "The Limit is the Sky", bringing back carefree ‘80s vibes, yet managing to make them sound brand new. And isn’t a sense of being carefree exactly what we all need right now?

The name of the record says it all: "We wanted to record an album that sounds like Cherry Cola," guitarist Snake Rocket explains the process of creating The Big Easy. "Also, we put great emphasis on the fact that the record is intended as an album and doesn’t sound as if we jammed together an intro and eleven random songs. The record works in that order precisely." It only took six months from initial song idea to finished album. Never has John Diva & The Rockets Of Love sounded more like a unit – never has the group oozed so much joy and California sunshine from every pore.

The new album, The Big Easy, will be released on March 17 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer as CD Digipak, LP Gatefold version, CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer Shop), download and stream here.

The Big Easy tracklisting:

"California Rhapsody"

"The Big Easy"

"God Made Radio"

"Runaway Train"

"Thunder"

"Believe"

"Back In The Days"

"Hit And Run"

"Boys Don’t Play With Dolls"

"The Limit Is The Sky"

"Capri Style"

"Wild At Heart"

"The Limit Is The Sky" video:

"Runaway Train":

"God Made Radio" video: