JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE To Stream American Amadeus Release Party This Friday

John Diva & The Rockets Of Love will stream a release party for their new album American Amadeus this Friday. Besides live music, fans can also expect exclusive interviews, a lot of alcohol and the evening will be hosted by "Dog Eat Dan" (Dog Eat Dog).

The party will be streamed exclusively and for free at 8:00 PM CET on GetNext.

American Amadeus is out on January 15 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a new video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

"Voodoo Sex & Vampires"

"American Amadeus"

"Soldier Of Love"

"Bling Bling Marilyn"

"Champagne On Mars"

"Weekend For A Lifetime"

"Karmageddon"

"Wasted (In Babylon)"

"Movin' Back To Paradise"

"Drip Drip Baby"

"This Is Rock'N'Roll"

"2 Hearts"

Trailer:

"American Amadeus" video: