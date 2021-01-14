JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE To Stream American Amadeus Release Party This Friday

January 14, 2021, 42 minutes ago

news hard rock john diva & the rockets of love

JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE To Stream American Amadeus Release Party This Friday

John Diva & The Rockets Of Love will stream a release party for their new album American Amadeus this Friday. Besides live music, fans can also expect exclusive interviews, a lot of alcohol and the evening will be hosted by "Dog Eat Dan" (Dog Eat Dog).

The party will be streamed exclusively and for free at 8:00 PM CET on GetNext.

American Amadeus is out on January 15 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a new video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

"Voodoo Sex & Vampires"
"American Amadeus"
"Soldier Of Love"
"Bling Bling Marilyn"
"Champagne On Mars"
"Weekend For A Lifetime"
"Karmageddon"
"Wasted (In Babylon)"
"Movin' Back To Paradise"
"Drip Drip Baby"
"This Is Rock'N'Roll"    
"2 Hearts"

Trailer:

"American Amadeus" video:



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews