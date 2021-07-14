JOHN DOUGLAS - Rock & Roll Fine Artist And AEROSMITH Substitute Drummer To Appear Live In Jacksonville

Fresh off drumming with Aerosmith at the Grammy’s and performing at the prestigious MusicCares where Aerosmith was honored as the Person of the Year, John Douglas has been getting ready to continue his 2021 North American Art Tour, and what better place than Jacksonville, Florida.

Gallery 725, Jacksonville’s premier fine art gallery, announces their presentation of Douglas’ “High-Performance” Fine Art Tour, in its’ limited engagement, July 21 through July 30, with live appearances by Douglas on Saturday, July 24 from noon - 3 PM and 6 - 9 PM, and Sunday, July 25 from noon - 3 PM.

All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the John Douglas in-gallery appearances are complimentary and open to the public, RSVPs suggested through Eventbrite .

For more information: 904.345.9320 or gallery725@gmail.com.

(Photo - Zack Whitford)