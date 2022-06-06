JOHN FOGERTY To Perform His Iconic CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Hits & More On Upcoming Tour; Toronto Date Just Confirmed
June 6, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Iconic singer/songwriter, John Fogerty, has added a new Canadian date to his 2022 tour, stopping at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 18. Joining Fogerty on this special evening will be Canadian country music artist and St Catharines native, Tim Hicks. This marks the first time since 2019 that the rock legend will tour Canada. Tickets for the Toronto show will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 10 at 10 AM, local via Ticketmaster.ca.
“I always enjoy getting to tour across Canada,” said Fogerty. “It’s going to be great to get back on the road and back to what we love to do, rock and roll for all of our fans. Come join us!”
On his upcoming tour, Fogerty will play his chart-topping hits with Creedence Clearwater Revival, known around the world, including “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more in addition to his solo hits, “Centerfield,” “Old Man Down the Road” and so much more.
Recently, Spotify shared that Fogerty’s catalog of hits were streamed over 800 million times in 2021 Wrapped, enjoyed by 62.4 million listeners and nearly 37 million hours of listening in 178 countries.
Tour dates:
June
17 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
18 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
25 - Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair
30 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)
July
1 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)
2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
3 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest 2022
8 - Highland Park, IL - Pavilion at Ravinia
9 - Petoskey, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts
15 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
16 - Saint Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino & Resort
17 - Winnipeg, Canada - Canada Life Centre
19 - Saskatoon, Canada - Sasktel Centre
20 - Edmonton, Canada - Rogers Place
21 - Calgary, Canada - Scotiabank Saddledome
23 - Lake Cowichan, Canada - Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park
24 - Vancouver, Canada - Rogers Arena
29 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair 2022
30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
August
18 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
19 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
20 - Sparks, NV - John Ascuagas Nugget
September
3 - 4 - Indianapolis, IN - All IN Music Festival 2022
5 - Canfield, OH - Canfield Fairgrounds
10 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
November
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas