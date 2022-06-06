JOHN FOGERTY To Perform His Iconic CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Hits & More On Upcoming Tour; Toronto Date Just Confirmed

Iconic singer/songwriter, John Fogerty, has added a new Canadian date to his 2022 tour, stopping at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 18. Joining Fogerty on this special evening will be Canadian country music artist and St Catharines native, Tim Hicks. This marks the first time since 2019 that the rock legend will tour Canada. Tickets for the Toronto show will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 10 at 10 AM, local via Ticketmaster.ca.

“I always enjoy getting to tour across Canada,” said Fogerty. “It’s going to be great to get back on the road and back to what we love to do, rock and roll for all of our fans. Come join us!”

On his upcoming tour, Fogerty will play his chart-topping hits with Creedence Clearwater Revival, known around the world, including “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more in addition to his solo hits, “Centerfield,” “Old Man Down the Road” and so much more.

Recently, Spotify shared that Fogerty’s catalog of hits were streamed over 800 million times in 2021 Wrapped, enjoyed by 62.4 million listeners and nearly 37 million hours of listening in 178 countries.

Tour dates:

June

17 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

18 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

25 - Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair

30 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)

July

1 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)

2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

3 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest 2022

8 - Highland Park, IL - Pavilion at Ravinia

9 - Petoskey, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts

15 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

16 - Saint Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino & Resort

17 - Winnipeg, Canada - Canada Life Centre

19 - Saskatoon, Canada - Sasktel Centre

20 - Edmonton, Canada - Rogers Place

21 - Calgary, Canada - Scotiabank Saddledome

23 - Lake Cowichan, Canada - Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park

24 - Vancouver, Canada - Rogers Arena

29 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair 2022

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

August

18 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

19 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

20 - Sparks, NV - John Ascuagas Nugget

September

3 - 4 - Indianapolis, IN - All IN Music Festival 2022

5 - Canfield, OH - Canfield Fairgrounds

10 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

November

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas