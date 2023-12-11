JOHN FOGERTY Wrote This CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Classic As A Scathing Middle Finger Against The Establishment; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"The incredible story of the Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1969 classic rock hit, 'Fortunate Son'. Written and performed by lead singer John Fogerty during the traumatic time of Vietnam when young men were being drafted to fight in a war where there were no clear answers. The song was written to protest more than the war though… it was the ultimate middle finger against the establishment and put CCR in a place where they outsold The Beatles in that same year."