JOHN GARCIA Announces North American Tour Performing Classics From KYUSS, SLO BURN, HERMANO

American desert rock pioneer and former Kyuss frontman, John Garcia, will be embarking on a North American East Coast tour this spring, in which he will be performing classic songs from some of his iconic bands - Kyuss, Hermano, and Slo Burn.

Garcia will be supported by blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols, psychedelic rock duo Telekinetic Yeti, and blues rockers Left Lane Cruiser.

The trek will kick off on May 15 in Madison, WI and will conclude in Brooklyn, NY on May 29. The full itinerary can be found below while ticket links are available here.

Prior to the tour, John Garcia will be performing a FREE show in Austin, TX on March 16 with support from Midnight.

Tour dates

March

16 - Austin, TX - Fiesta Destructo [Free Show] *

May

15 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

17 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

22 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Theatre

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

27 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

29 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

* John Garcia w/ Midnight only

Kyuss, Slo Burn, Unida, Hermano, Vista Chino - whatever John Garcia had a hand in turned immediately to success. The frontman understood to create an own style within those bands and established himself as the most distinctive voice of the entire desert / stoner rock scene.

John Garcia has delivered a multi-faceted and extremely intense solo album that will stir up more dust than a sandstorm in the California desert.

Live lineup:

John Garcia - Vocals

John Bennet - Guitar

Billy Cordell - Bass

Greg Saenz - Drums

(Photo - Richard Sibbald)