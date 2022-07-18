JOHN NORUM Says EUROPE Are Writing Songs For 2023 Album Release

Sonic Perspectives correspondent, Rob Cavuoto, had an in-depth discussion with John Norum about the writing of his ninth solo album, Gone To Stay, the role his amps and guitars play in the creative process, a look back at his first solo album Total Control, working with Don Dokken on Up From The Ashes, and more.

He also offered an update on Europe's 40th Anniversary tour for The Final Countdown album, and reveals the band is writing songs and may start recording later this year or in 2023, for a 2023 release.

Listen to the interview at Sonic Perspectives.

Norum is set to release his ninth solo album, Gone To Stay, later this year. He recently released an official video for his new single, "Voices Of Silence", which was directed by Patric Ullaeus.

Check out the video for "Sail On", the first single from Norum's new album, below:

Complete album details to follow... stay tuned.