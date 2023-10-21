JOHN PETRUCCI, JORDAN RUDESS, BILLY SHEEHAN, TOM KEIFER, VIVIAN CAMPBELL And More Play Their Favourite Non-Metal Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Over the years, we've talked to many, many hard rock and heavy metal musicians about their first musical inspirations. And while they've often paid tribute to the legends of metal, their tastes and influences can't be tied to one genre. Get a fuller picture of these artists' musical identities by hearing them talk about and play songs by their favorite non-metal acts.

In this video, you'll see musicians like Anthrax's Scott Ian, Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Jordan Rudess, and Devin Townsend pay tribute to artists from The Beatles to Johnny Cash to Prince."