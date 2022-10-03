JOHN PETRUCCI Looks Forward To North American Tour And Performing Again With MIKE PORTNOY - "It's A Personal Event For The Two Of Us"; Video

Grammy Award-winning guitarist John Petrucci, founder of progressive metal giants Dream Theater, will embark on his first-ever headlining solo tour of North America this fall. The 28-date North American tour kicks off October 5 in Providence, RI, and concludes in Toronto, ON, on November 17.

John will be promoting his 2020 solo album, Terminal Velocity, since he was never able to tour in support of it due to the pandemic and lockdown. He will also be playing songs off his 2005 solo album, Suspended Animation. John will be joined by bassist Dave LaRue and his former Dream Theater drummer and band-mate Mike Portnoy. It is the first time he and Mike will have played live since Mike's departed from Dream Theater in 2010.

Opening for the instrumental trio will be the all-female heavy metal band, Mean Streak, which just happens to be comprised of John's wife Rena Sands on guitar, Mike's wife, Marlene Portnoy on guitar, Dream Theater's bassist John Myung's wife Martens Myung on bass and bandmates Bettina France on vocals, and Yael on drums. The family affair concert should be an unforgettable evening for fans.

Sonic Perspectives correspondent, Robert Cavuoto, spoke to Petrucci for an in-depth discussion about his upcoming tour, what it will be like to play with Mike Portnoy, how long the trio will need to get up to speed for the tour, and how he makes an instrumental guitar driven concert exciting for fans. Watch below:

Over the weekend, Portnoy checked in with the following update: "Been immersing myself (re)learning all of the music for JP’s tour… it’s gonna be quite the shred fest! There’ll be more noodling than a hibachi restaurant! It’s really A LOT of notes and quite the evening of instruMENTAL music. For those of you that haven’t revisited Terminal Velocity in a while, since it’s 2020 release, it’s time to give that baby a spin again to get ready for these shows. Can’t believe we’re finally gonna get to play these songs almost 2 years later!!

For more information on all shows and to purchase tickets, fans can head here.

Confirmed dates:

October

5 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

6 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

7 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

12 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

13 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

14 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

15 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

17 - The National - Richmond, VA

19 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

20 - The CMA Theater - Nashville, TN

21 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

22 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

23 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

26 - House of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

28 - Stafford Centre - Stafford, TX

29 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

30 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

November

2 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

4 - Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

5 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

7 - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

13 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

14 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

16 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON