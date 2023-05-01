JOHN RAE, Former Drummer For WYKKED WYTCH / Ex-Drum Tech For NICK BARKER, Dead At 51

John Rae, former drummer for Axis Of Evil, Ectopia, Furnaze, Inner Eden, Intense, Pain Control, Winter Of Torment, and Wykked Wytch, has passed away at 51 years of age, following a long bout with alcoholism.

Wykked Wytch shared the sad news via Facebook, writing: "Learned some very sad and depressing news over the weekend that a great friend and our former drummer John Rae passed away. Still in shock trying to put this together but wanted to give him a tribute that he deserved.

John performed the drums on the second Wykked Wytch album, Angelic Vengeance, back in the summer 2000. He also joined us on the road the fall 2005 supporting Deicide performing drums all across Europe.

John was one of our favorite people and longest friendships of over 20 years. He made a major impact in our lives and upset that he left us far too soon. We will miss your stories, crazy antics, jokes, and all those great times. Those memories we cherish.

Your Friends, Ipek & Tory (WW)."

Axis Of Evil's Jonny Elraiz shared the following: "Shocked to find out the drummer from my old Industrial Thrash Band - Axis of Evil, has passed on to the great gig in the sky. John Rae was a talented drummer and a true Pro. He was drum tech for Nick Barker (Cradle of Filth/Dimmu Borgir) and was always up for a good party. Sadly not seen him in 15 years but spoke occasionally over the years to catch up. It's always sad to hear of someone passing but especially when you've spent so much time working and playing with someone. Condolences to Johns Family... Horns up Bro, fly high!"

Nick Barker posted: "Saddened to hear my old mate of 25+ years, John Rae, has passed away after a long battle with alcoholism. Say "HIGH" to Fozz Bear For me. Until we meet again, R.I.P. mate!"





(Photo collage - Wykked Wytch)