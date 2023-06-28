JOHNNY DEPP Celebrates "Intimate" 60th Birthday With HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Bandmates In Istanbul

PEOPLE is exclusively reporting that Johnny Depp had an "intimate" birthday celebration with his bandmates earlier this month.

The Oscar nominee, who turned 60 on June 9, marked the occasion by enjoying dinner with his Hollywood Vampires cohorts Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen while on a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, a source tells PEOPLE.

"There was no big grand party. No blast off. He celebrated in Istanbul on his birthday. He had a dinner with his bandmates," says the source. "It was an intimate dinner in Istanbul, where they were playing.”

The source adds that Depp is "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life."

"He's 60. He's on tour. He's directing a movie. He can't do what he was doing at 20 years old," the source says. "He's taking care of himself. Everything in moderation."

"He's older. He's still working. It doesn't make any sense to be partying hard anymore," the source adds. "It's a different scene. He's really busy.”

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

Live in Rio is now available as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"Raise The Dead" video:

"Manic Depression" video:

"My Generation" video:

"I Got A Line On You" video:

(Photo - Ross Halfin Photography)