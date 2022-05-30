JOHNNY DEPP Makes Surprise Appearance At JEFF BECK's Sheffield Show, Performs JOHN LENNON, JIMI HENDRIX And MARVIN GAYE Classics (Video)

On May 29th, actor and Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck's show in Sheffield, England, taking a break from the media circus surrounding his ongoing court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp and Beck performed their cover of John Lennon's "Isolation", which they recorded in 2020, as well as the Jimi Hendrix classic "Little Wing" and Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On".

Fan-filmed clips are available below.

Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by shock rock legend Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp. The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the '70s, which included John Lennon and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of The Who, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. Touring members include or have included Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses fame, as well as Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots.

The band has released two studio albums featuring guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Zak Starkey and Christopher Lee, among others.

Check out the band's rendition of David Bowie's "Heroes" with Depp on lead vocals below.