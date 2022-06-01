JOHNNY DEPP Performs JOHN LENNON, JIMI HENDRIX And KILLING JOKE Covers With JEFF BECK At Royal Albert Hall In London; 30 Minute Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On May 30th, actor and Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp made his second appearance in two days on stage with guitar legend Jeff Beck, this time at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Check out the 30 minute fan-filmed clip below.

Depp played the following songs with Beck and his band:

"Heddy Lamar"

"Isolation" (John Lennon)

"Time" (Dennis Wilson)

"What's Going On" (Marvin Gaye)

"Little Wing" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

"The Death And Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke)

Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by shock rock legend Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp. The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the '70s, which included John Lennon and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of The Who, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. Touring members include or have included Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses fame, as well as Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots.

The band has released two studio albums featuring guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Zak Starkey and Christopher Lee, among others.

Check out the band's rendition of David Bowie's "Heroes" with Depp on lead vocals below.