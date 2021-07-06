JOHNNY O'NEIL's "Comin’ For You" Video Wins Two Film Festival Awards

"Comin' For You", the second single from Johnny O'Neil's debut album, Truth Or Dare, has won two film festival awards for best music video, Golden Short Film Festival in Rome and the Virgin Spring Cinefest in India.

Truth Or Dare is the blazing new solo debut from guitarist Johnny O’Neil, co-founder and main-stay of the Minnesota legendary hard rock band, Dare Force. It’s muscular, guitar-driven rock with a powerful foundation supplied by drummer Joachim Baecker, as well as a guest appearance by UFO’s original keyboardist Danny Peyronel.

Watch the music video for "Comin' For You" below:

Johnny O'Neil is also excited to announce their first two shows to celebrate the release of Truth Or Dare:

July

22 - Canterbury Park, Twin Cities Summer Jam - Shakopee, MN (Supporting Lynyrd Skynyrd)

July

30 - The Parkway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Ticket links and additional information can be found at JohnnyONeil.com.

Truth Or Dare can be purchased or streamed here.

Tracklisting:

"Snake In The Grass"

"Comin’ For You"

"Tell Me What You Think You Know"

"Down And Round"

"Ode to Mark"

"Temple"

"Red Suns In The Sky"

"Revolution"

"World Run Amuck"

"Snake In The Grass" video:

Band members:

Johnny O’Neil- All Lead and Harmony Vocals, All Guitars (Lead, Slide, Acoustic, Bass)

Joachim Baecker - Drums and Percussion

Guest artists:

Danny Peyronel - Hammond B-3 Organ and Piano (“Down And Round,” Temple”, “Revolution”)

Mark Miller - Drums (“Tell Me What You Think You Know”)