JOHNNY SOLINGER – Former SKID ROW Vocalist Passes Away

Former Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger has died at the age of 54. Solinger performed with the band from 1999 – 2015 and was featured on two full-length albums and two EPs. It was revealed in May that Solinger was suffering from liver failure.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with the medical bills incurred as a result of Johnny's condition.

Skid Row has shared the following message about Solinger’s passing:

“We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo.

Say hello to Scrappy for us.

“Much love,

Rachel Bolan

ZP Theart

Snake Sabo

Rob Hammersmith

Scotti Hill”