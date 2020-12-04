Join TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’s JEFF PLATE For "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve" Watch Party; YouTube Event To Benefit MusiCares

The week before Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s first-ever livestream event, Christmas Eve And Other Stories Live In Concert, TSO will host a watch party of “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve” on TSO’s YouTube channel. This special online event, featuring longtime TSO drummer Jeff Plate, will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 8 PM, EST/5 PM, PST and will benefit MusiCares. Join the party here.

While watching TSO’s 1999 hit television special, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve,” fans can chat in the comments as well as engage directly with Plate. Throughout the watch party, attendees will be encouraged to donate to MusiCares, a charity that throughout the COVID-19 crisis and live events shutdown, continues to support artists, crew members, and music industry professionals. Year round, MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of need including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

The following week, on December 18, TSO will bring a performance right into fans' homes with the world premiere of its livestream, Christmas Eve And Other Stories Live In Concert. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” Christmas Eve And Other Stories takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father. The rock opera features such fan-favorites and TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," “Ornament,” and the epic “Old City Bar.”

Tickets to Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert' are on sale now as a family-friendly $30 all-in ticket. For fans unable to view the livestream’s debut on Friday, December 18, TSO will make the performance available for streaming on demand through midnight on Sunday, December 20.

In addition to purchasing the stream, fans will have the option to purchase gift packages, including T-shirts, ornaments, and masks, plus livestream tickets can be sent digitally to friends and family as presents. For more details and to purchase tickets and packages, head here.