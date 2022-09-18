Join TWISTED SISTER’s Youth Rebellion On House Of Spades; Join For A Chance To Win Signed Items!

Led by the enigmatic Dee Snider, Twisted Sister was formed in 1972, going on to revolutionise mainstream rock throughout the ‘80s, using their high energy and entertaining music videos to stamp themselves into the public consciousness. Now they bring their rebellion to the reels in a new self-titled rock slot at House Of Spades.

The new ‘Twisted Sister’ game is a 6x6 cascading grid slot based around two of the band’s most iconic tracks, “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. This slot and its design perfectly capture the unique style and essence of the band in their most popular era. All the gang are present as symbols on the reels Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie “Fingers” Ojeda, Mark “The Animal” Mendoza, and Anthony “A. J.” Pero.

The medium-potential game with 6/10 volatility grants players the opportunity to score up to 4,500 times their bet during the bonus features.

The game is available to play at the entertainment site House of Spades, where Dee Snider himself figurates an ambassador together with Alice Cooper, ‘the Godfather of Shock Rock,’ and Mr. Lordi from the Finnish band Lordi. The ambassadors are also found as playable avatars on the site.

‘Twisted Sister’ is a key component to House of Spades wide selection of official band games. The “Rock’ n’ Roll Hall of Games” is a curated game category hosting an extensive catalog of branded rock and metal games, including Twisted Sister, Kiss, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Ozzy Osbourne, Lordi, Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead, Def Leppard, Sabaton, Testament, Saxon, Annihilator, Helloween, Demon, Candlemass, Jimi Hendrix, Black mamba, Hammerfall, and The Crypt. All games are available for demo play (play for free).

