JON BON JOVI And Wife DOROTHEA Make Surprise Appearance On The Howard Stern Show; Video

In the new video below from The Howard Stern Show, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea make a surprise appearance on the Stern Show at SiriusXM's Miami studios and talk about their 34 years of marriage together.

Jon Bon Jovi also sat down with Andy Cohen for a special edition of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios. Jon talked with Andy about his early music videos as well as his son’s recent engagement to Millie Bobby Brown. Audio clips below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live / SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.