JON BON JOVI Answers Fan Questions; Video

March 18, 2021, 24 minutes ago

You asked, Jon Bon Jovi answered. AXS TV sat down with the legendary rock & roll frontman to ask him questions submitted from you! From how he builds a setlist, what advice he would give to his 18 year old self, his favourite tour memory with Richie Sambora. Get to know Jon Bon Jovi a little more with this exclusive interview.

Don't miss An Evening With Jon Bon Jovi on March 20 on AXS TV, featuring On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020.



