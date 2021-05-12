JON BON JOVI, BILLY F GIBBONS, JOE BONAMASSA Confirmed For 2021 Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons, and guitar hero Joe Bonamassa, are among the artists confirmed to perform at the 2021 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, airing June 3 from New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

The concert, benefitting God’s Love We Deliver, will be available as a free livestream, beginning at 8 PM, ET. The event will also honor the city’s frontline workers for their sacrifices dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up on the Love Rocks NYC website here to receive a link to the livestream. There is a suggested donation of $20, which would provide two nutritious meals to someone in need.

Love Rocks NYC is a marquee annual music event that raises money and unites new and existing supporters for God’s Love We Deliver. The concert, which has become one of the premiere benefit concerts in the country, is known for hosting riveting performances, and unique artist collaborations from many of the world’s most talented and revered artists. Each year, on the stage at the historic Beacon Theatre, artists, actors and the audience are brought together for one common goal: to help feed New Yorkers who are too sick to cook or shop for themselves, and do it through the healing power of live music!